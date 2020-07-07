605 Signet Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

A Stunning Keller beauty with 4 bed~4 bath, 4 Living areas. 2 Dining areas, formal Study and Dining, a loft, and a Media Room with a pool for the upcoming Summer! Graceful living in the meticulous home located on a cul-de-sac~corner lot in Hidden Lakes! The lower level features formal study and dining, family room, large gas Fireplace, soaring ceilings, and an abundance of natural light! The amazing kitchen offers a Granite Island, with tile countertops and backsplash. A well-appointed first floor Master! Large guest bedrooms, loft~study area, and media room with media equipment included! Poolside enjoyment can be yours in a tranquil low maintenance backyard with the adjoining covered patio! Move-in ready!