Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THE BEST LOCATION EVER! Great x-large corner lot with greenbelt behind you, close to Keller ISD schools, shopping, churches and restaurants. Wonderful open floor plan, newly painted, new flooring, 2in blinds throughout, rear entry garage, gated rear entry driveway and extra parking, ex-large backyard, split bedrooms, french doors and so much more. Property comes with refrigerator, washer & dryer. This is the perfect 1 story floor plan, a must see to believe!