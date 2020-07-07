526 Arcadia Drive

Amenities
Lovely home located in the Preserve at Hidden Lakes. Generous floorplan featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half
baths with the master and an additional bedroom-study on the first floor. On the second floor you will find 2
bedrooms, a game room and computer niche. Living room-dining combo is perfect for entertaining with a
spacious kitchen with island, breakfast area and granite counters. The community offers swimming pools,
playgrounds, walking-jogging trails and Sky Creek Ranch Golf Course.