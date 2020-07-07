All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 526 Arcadia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
526 Arcadia Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:04 PM

526 Arcadia Drive

526 Arcadia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

526 Arcadia Dr, Keller, TX 76248
Ashbrook At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely home located in the Preserve at Hidden Lakes. Generous floorplan featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half
baths with the master and an additional bedroom-study on the first floor. On the second floor you will find 2
bedrooms, a game room and computer niche. Living room-dining combo is perfect for entertaining with a
spacious kitchen with island, breakfast area and granite counters. The community offers swimming pools,
playgrounds, walking-jogging trails and Sky Creek Ranch Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Arcadia Drive have any available units?
526 Arcadia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Arcadia Drive have?
Some of 526 Arcadia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Arcadia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
526 Arcadia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Arcadia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 526 Arcadia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 526 Arcadia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 526 Arcadia Drive offers parking.
Does 526 Arcadia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Arcadia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Arcadia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 526 Arcadia Drive has a pool.
Does 526 Arcadia Drive have accessible units?
No, 526 Arcadia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Arcadia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Arcadia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District