Keller, TX
513 Jessie Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:04 AM

513 Jessie Street

513 Jessie Street · No Longer Available
Location

513 Jessie Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This single story home is an open concept floorpan & comes loaded with features such as: wood floors, ceramic tile floors in wet areas, custom cabinets, 8 ft. doors, kitchen island, & SS Appl. The kitchen is a chef's delight, gas cooking, island, plenty of storage and it opens to the living room with beautiful corner fireplace. There is also a formal dining at the front of the home that could be used as a home office or flexible space if needed. The Mstr suite has pretty tile and walk in shower, soaking tub, and double vanities & the bedroom is tucked away in the back for privacy. the laundry room is big & xtra storage. The backyard has lots of privacy and a covered patio. Lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Jessie Street have any available units?
513 Jessie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Jessie Street have?
Some of 513 Jessie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Jessie Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 Jessie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Jessie Street pet-friendly?
No, 513 Jessie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 513 Jessie Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 Jessie Street offers parking.
Does 513 Jessie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Jessie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Jessie Street have a pool?
No, 513 Jessie Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 Jessie Street have accessible units?
No, 513 Jessie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Jessie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Jessie Street has units with dishwashers.

