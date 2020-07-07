513 Jessie Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This single story home is an open concept floorpan & comes loaded with features such as: wood floors, ceramic tile floors in wet areas, custom cabinets, 8 ft. doors, kitchen island, & SS Appl. The kitchen is a chef's delight, gas cooking, island, plenty of storage and it opens to the living room with beautiful corner fireplace. There is also a formal dining at the front of the home that could be used as a home office or flexible space if needed. The Mstr suite has pretty tile and walk in shower, soaking tub, and double vanities & the bedroom is tucked away in the back for privacy. the laundry room is big & xtra storage. The backyard has lots of privacy and a covered patio. Lawn service included.