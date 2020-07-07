513 Bear Rdg

Amenities
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath house near the park! - Property Id: 112195
Beautiful updated 4 bedroom/3 bath, 2 car garage home on corner lot with fenced yard in the highly desirable Keller School district. 2727 square feet. This home is located in the small, quiet Bear Run Estates subdivision next to Bear Creek Park and walking trails! We accept pets! No smoking. Lawn care is included. $2920
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112195
