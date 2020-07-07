All apartments in Keller
513 Bear Rdg

513 Bear Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

513 Bear Ridge, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath house near the park! - Property Id: 112195

Beautiful updated 4 bedroom/3 bath, 2 car garage home on corner lot with fenced yard in the highly desirable Keller School district. 2727 square feet. This home is located in the small, quiet Bear Run Estates subdivision next to Bear Creek Park and walking trails! We accept pets! No smoking. Lawn care is included. $2920
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112195
Property Id 112195

(RLNE5896232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Bear Rdg have any available units?
513 Bear Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Bear Rdg have?
Some of 513 Bear Rdg's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Bear Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
513 Bear Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Bear Rdg pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Bear Rdg is pet friendly.
Does 513 Bear Rdg offer parking?
Yes, 513 Bear Rdg offers parking.
Does 513 Bear Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Bear Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Bear Rdg have a pool?
No, 513 Bear Rdg does not have a pool.
Does 513 Bear Rdg have accessible units?
No, 513 Bear Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Bear Rdg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Bear Rdg has units with dishwashers.

