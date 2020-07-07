513 Bear Rdg

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath house near the park! - Property Id: 112195



Beautiful updated 4 bedroom/3 bath, 2 car garage home on corner lot with fenced yard in the highly desirable Keller School district. 2727 square feet. This home is located in the small, quiet Bear Run Estates subdivision next to Bear Creek Park and walking trails! We accept pets! No smoking. Lawn care is included. $2920

