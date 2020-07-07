504 Santa Barbara Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious 1 story home in beautiful Keller neighborhood. LOTS of UPDATES - FRESH PAINT (2020), NEW DISHWASHER - MICROWAVE (2020), NEW CARPET to be INSTALLED (2020), NEW VINYL PLANK MASTER BATH FLOOR to be INSTALLED (2020), NEW WASHER and DRYER (2020)! Oversized master suite with vaulted ceiling and bay windows. Oversized, partially-covered patio in spacious backyard with newer cedar fence (very private) for outdoor entertaining! All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Short walk to Keller Library, Keller High School, and both... the elementary and middle school.