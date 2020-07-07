503 Ironwood Drive

Amenities

Impressive executive sized home located in the coveted neighborhood of Hidden Lakes, highly rated Keller Independent School District and easy access to Davis Blvd. Three generously proportioned Living Areas. Master Bedroom located downstairs-Master Bath has an enormous closet, separate tub and shower, double vanities, jetted tub for relaxing after a long day. There is also a study-office downstairs for those who work from home. The Game Room located upstairs has room for multiple activities and features french doors to keep the sound of the fun inside when needed. Enjoy all of Hidden Lakes Amenities including swimming pools and clubhouse, soccer-tennis-volleyball, walking and biking trails. Available now!