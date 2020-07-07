All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 503 Ironwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
503 Ironwood Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:21 PM

503 Ironwood Drive

503 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

503 Ironwood Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Ashbrook At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Impressive executive sized home located in the coveted neighborhood of Hidden Lakes, highly rated Keller Independent School District and easy access to Davis Blvd. Three generously proportioned Living Areas. Master Bedroom located downstairs-Master Bath has an enormous closet, separate tub and shower, double vanities, jetted tub for relaxing after a long day. There is also a study-office downstairs for those who work from home. The Game Room located upstairs has room for multiple activities and features french doors to keep the sound of the fun inside when needed. Enjoy all of Hidden Lakes Amenities including swimming pools and clubhouse, soccer-tennis-volleyball, walking and biking trails. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Ironwood Drive have any available units?
503 Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Ironwood Drive have?
Some of 503 Ironwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Ironwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Ironwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 503 Ironwood Drive offer parking?
No, 503 Ironwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 503 Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Ironwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Ironwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 503 Ironwood Drive has a pool.
Does 503 Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Ironwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District