440 Vasey Oak Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:19 AM

440 Vasey Oak Drive

440 Vasey Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

440 Vasey Oak Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Great one story home located in sought after Keller High School Boundaries. This home is in the process of a makeover with fresh paint through out, new carpet, and new fixtures. Two large flex spaces with vaulted ceilings for home office, game room, formal living, or dining. Four split bedrooms with large closets. Master has separate shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. Open concept kitchen with views of the living room. Kitchen features gas stove top, breakfast bar, and optional fridge. Open patio with built in fire pit plus nice sized back yard. Located close to the elementary, intermediate, middle school, and shopping. Nice established neighborhood with walking path and park. New AC 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Vasey Oak Drive have any available units?
440 Vasey Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Vasey Oak Drive have?
Some of 440 Vasey Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Vasey Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
440 Vasey Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Vasey Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 440 Vasey Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 440 Vasey Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 440 Vasey Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 440 Vasey Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Vasey Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Vasey Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 440 Vasey Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 440 Vasey Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 440 Vasey Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Vasey Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Vasey Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

