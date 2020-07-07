440 Vasey Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking garage

Great one story home located in sought after Keller High School Boundaries. This home is in the process of a makeover with fresh paint through out, new carpet, and new fixtures. Two large flex spaces with vaulted ceilings for home office, game room, formal living, or dining. Four split bedrooms with large closets. Master has separate shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. Open concept kitchen with views of the living room. Kitchen features gas stove top, breakfast bar, and optional fridge. Open patio with built in fire pit plus nice sized back yard. Located close to the elementary, intermediate, middle school, and shopping. Nice established neighborhood with walking path and park. New AC 2017.