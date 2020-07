Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Walking distance to the Keller Middle Scholl, Bear Creek Intermediate School and Bear Creek Park. Totally upgrade one-story house with a fireplace in the Keller ISD. Open Concert floorplan is perfect for family entertaining. Fresh paint through the whole house, granite kitchen countertop and pretty backsplash with the high quality appliances. Nice wood floor and new carpet make the house ready to move in.