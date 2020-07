Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range oven

Traditional brick home in the best school zones in Keller. Tile floors in living room, kitchen and baths. Laminate floors in all 3 bedrooms and the master bedroom floor is new. SS built-in microwave, SS dishwasher and slide-in oven-range w-glass top. Large 12X16 deck in back yard. Lots of attic insulation, Pella Low-e double pane windows throughout. No smokers, no pets, no exceptions.