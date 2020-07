Amenities

1,270 SF two bedrooms that have new carpet. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Large game room with ceiling fan could be 3rd bedroom. Granite vanity top in full bath. Both bathrooms have Kohler cast-iron lavs. Lots of attic insulation added to existing insulation. 3-ton Goodman energy efficient air conditioner . Large master walk-in closet with full-length mirror. 10' X 10' outside storage and 9' X 12' storage behind garage door. No garage or carport.