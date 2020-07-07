All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 420 Lorine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
420 Lorine Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 7:43 AM

420 Lorine Street

420 Lorine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

420 Lorine Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION! Freshly painted in common areas of home. Garage conversion makes great 2nd living area with easy care luxury vinyl flooring. Keller ISD, near schools and shopping. Charming, landscaped, fenced back yard with additional storage building included. Refrigerator is also included!! Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Lorine Street have any available units?
420 Lorine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Lorine Street have?
Some of 420 Lorine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Lorine Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Lorine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Lorine Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 Lorine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 420 Lorine Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Lorine Street offers parking.
Does 420 Lorine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Lorine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Lorine Street have a pool?
No, 420 Lorine Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Lorine Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Lorine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Lorine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Lorine Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District