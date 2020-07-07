420 Lorine Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION! Freshly painted in common areas of home. Garage conversion makes great 2nd living area with easy care luxury vinyl flooring. Keller ISD, near schools and shopping. Charming, landscaped, fenced back yard with additional storage building included. Refrigerator is also included!! Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.