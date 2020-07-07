All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 416 Roland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
416 Roland Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:50 AM

416 Roland Drive

416 Roland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

416 Roland Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

dishwasher
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
guest suite
Wooded lot that is almost an acre with a view from one of the highest hills in Keller. Hardwood entry opens into the two story living room with a great fire place. Master is down stairs with a lager master bath, large dressing area and double sinks. Tile though out, garden tub and seperate shower. Large island kitchen with Jenn-air cook top, built in oven and microwave. Forth bedroom could be and office or guest suite. This is a great home and a must see for any family. Move-in specials of two weeks free rent, good until April 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Roland Drive have any available units?
416 Roland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Roland Drive have?
Some of 416 Roland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, guest suite, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Roland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Roland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Roland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 416 Roland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 416 Roland Drive offer parking?
No, 416 Roland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 416 Roland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Roland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Roland Drive have a pool?
No, 416 Roland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 416 Roland Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Roland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Roland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Roland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District