Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

406 Alta Ridge Drive

406 Alta Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

406 Alta Ridge Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 4-2.5-2 w Formal & Study in desirable Keller ISD! Lovely covered porch, huge master w living area, walk-in closets, open concept & so much more! Entry opens to a Formal dining on the right & a Study or private living to the left. Nice family area boasts a 17x16 living room w gas fireplace & spacious kitchen w island, built-in desk, breakfast room & walk-in pantry -refrigerator included. Huge 25x16 master suite has a lower-level living room, generous-sized walk-in closet & large bath wi soaking tub & separate shower. All bedrooms plus utility up. Pretty vinyl plank flooring, neutral colors, nice backyard w covered patio, located near schools & shopping. 1 small dog under 30lbs considered. No cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Alta Ridge Drive have any available units?
406 Alta Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Alta Ridge Drive have?
Some of 406 Alta Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Alta Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 Alta Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Alta Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Alta Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 406 Alta Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 406 Alta Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 406 Alta Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Alta Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Alta Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 406 Alta Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 406 Alta Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 Alta Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Alta Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Alta Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

