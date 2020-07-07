406 Alta Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great 4-2.5-2 w Formal & Study in desirable Keller ISD! Lovely covered porch, huge master w living area, walk-in closets, open concept & so much more! Entry opens to a Formal dining on the right & a Study or private living to the left. Nice family area boasts a 17x16 living room w gas fireplace & spacious kitchen w island, built-in desk, breakfast room & walk-in pantry -refrigerator included. Huge 25x16 master suite has a lower-level living room, generous-sized walk-in closet & large bath wi soaking tub & separate shower. All bedrooms plus utility up. Pretty vinyl plank flooring, neutral colors, nice backyard w covered patio, located near schools & shopping. 1 small dog under 30lbs considered. No cats allowed.