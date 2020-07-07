405 Charles Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available, APR.1st! GORGEOUS, custom 3BD-2BA-2GA, more than 1850-sq.ft AND Keller schools to enjoy! Gleaming hardwoods, gas-log FP, GRANITE countertops, split bedrooms, 2-dining areas, 2-covered patios, full utility room with EXTRA cabinets. MSTR BDRM features PRIVATE patio while MSTR-BA boasts JETTED tub, dual sinks, separate shower, walk-in closet! Generous closets & ceiling fans in BDRMs-2 &3, hall linen closets, and more! 0.5-mile to N.Main-377 shops & dining, 3.5mi to I-35W for FAST-access, everywhere! Pets: Case-By-Case. Fridge available, not warrantied. Renter's Insurance required. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. CR-score under-600 may require extra SecDEP. Request a Showing & APPLY, today!