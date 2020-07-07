All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 405 Charles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
405 Charles Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

405 Charles Street

405 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

405 Charles Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available, APR.1st! GORGEOUS, custom 3BD-2BA-2GA, more than 1850-sq.ft AND Keller schools to enjoy! Gleaming hardwoods, gas-log FP, GRANITE countertops, split bedrooms, 2-dining areas, 2-covered patios, full utility room with EXTRA cabinets. MSTR BDRM features PRIVATE patio while MSTR-BA boasts JETTED tub, dual sinks, separate shower, walk-in closet! Generous closets & ceiling fans in BDRMs-2 &3, hall linen closets, and more! 0.5-mile to N.Main-377 shops & dining, 3.5mi to I-35W for FAST-access, everywhere! Pets: Case-By-Case. Fridge available, not warrantied. Renter's Insurance required. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. CR-score under-600 may require extra SecDEP. Request a Showing & APPLY, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Charles Street have any available units?
405 Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Charles Street have?
Some of 405 Charles Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Charles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Charles Street is pet friendly.
Does 405 Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 Charles Street offers parking.
Does 405 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 405 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Charles Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District