404 Sagewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home, sited on an oversized cul-de-sac lot in highly desirable Marshall Ridge offers an open floor plan with multiple living areas, an abundance of natural light, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a stunning wood-burning stone fireplace, new carpet (Feb 2020) and more. Oversized back patio. Game Rm & Huge Theater Rm with wet bar, full-sized refrigerator & microwave! Multiple HD Security Cameras. Special features inc. a permanent safe room-tornado shelter located in the downstairs 5th bedroom (currently used as a study). Home available, June 1st. Pets considered w. Landlords approval and restrictions. This lovely property is also For Sale, reference MLS 14291467.