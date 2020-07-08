All apartments in Keller
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:43 AM

404 Sagewood Court

404 Sagewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

404 Sagewood Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home, sited on an oversized cul-de-sac lot in highly desirable Marshall Ridge offers an open floor plan with multiple living areas, an abundance of natural light, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a stunning wood-burning stone fireplace, new carpet (Feb 2020) and more. Oversized back patio. Game Rm & Huge Theater Rm with wet bar, full-sized refrigerator & microwave! Multiple HD Security Cameras. Special features inc. a permanent safe room-tornado shelter located in the downstairs 5th bedroom (currently used as a study). Home available, June 1st. Pets considered w. Landlords approval and restrictions. This lovely property is also For Sale, reference MLS 14291467.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Sagewood Court have any available units?
404 Sagewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Sagewood Court have?
Some of 404 Sagewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Sagewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
404 Sagewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Sagewood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Sagewood Court is pet friendly.
Does 404 Sagewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 404 Sagewood Court offers parking.
Does 404 Sagewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Sagewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Sagewood Court have a pool?
No, 404 Sagewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 404 Sagewood Court have accessible units?
No, 404 Sagewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Sagewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Sagewood Court has units with dishwashers.

