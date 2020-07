Amenities

Nice 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in Keller near Old Town Keller - across from Keller Middle School. Keller ISD schools! Vinyl plank flooring (Oak pattern) throughout entire home. No Carpet! Full size stackable washer-dryer included. Large bedrooms. All on ground floor. No pets. No Smoking. Monthly income requirement is 3X rent. Candidates need to have clean record, decent credit, and good employment and rental history. 1+ Yr Lease. Do not disturb tenants.