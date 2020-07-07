348 Roy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Stroll to Bear Creek Park! Charming home with wood laminate flooring in living areas! Both bathrooms completely redone with granite countertops, undermount sinks & all updated plumbing fixtures! 2nd living makes a great den, game room or office. Home also has a desk or study nook. Large covered patio with outdoor fireplace - wonderful OUTDOOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING SPACE. Storage shed & professional landscaping with full sprinkler system. Ideal tenant will really appreciate and care for the yard & landscaping! Yard MUST be mowed weekly. Yard maintenance may be included for $100 per month. Pets UNDER 20 POUNDS might be accepted, but only on a CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH LANDLORD APPROVAL with $750 PET DEPOSIT.