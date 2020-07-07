348 Roy Lane

Amenities
Stroll to Bear Creek Park! Charming home with wood laminate flooring in living areas! Both bathrooms completely redone with granite countertops, undermount sinks & all updated plumbing fixtures! 2nd living makes a great den, game room or office. Home also has a desk or study nook. Large covered patio with outdoor fireplace - wonderful OUTDOOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING SPACE. Storage shed & professional landscaping with full sprinkler system. Ideal tenant will really appreciate and care for the yard & landscaping! Yard MUST be mowed weekly. Yard maintenance may be included for $100 per month. Pets UNDER 20 POUNDS might be accepted, but only on a CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH LANDLORD APPROVAL with $750 PET DEPOSIT.