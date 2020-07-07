All apartments in Keller
348 Roy Lane

348 Roy Lane
Location

348 Roy Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Stroll to Bear Creek Park! Charming home with wood laminate flooring in living areas! Both bathrooms completely redone with granite countertops, undermount sinks & all updated plumbing fixtures! 2nd living makes a great den, game room or office. Home also has a desk or study nook. Large covered patio with outdoor fireplace - wonderful OUTDOOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING SPACE. Storage shed & professional landscaping with full sprinkler system. Ideal tenant will really appreciate and care for the yard & landscaping! Yard MUST be mowed weekly. Yard maintenance may be included for $100 per month. Pets UNDER 20 POUNDS might be accepted, but only on a CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH LANDLORD APPROVAL with $750 PET DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Roy Lane have any available units?
348 Roy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 Roy Lane have?
Some of 348 Roy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Roy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
348 Roy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Roy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 Roy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 348 Roy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 348 Roy Lane offers parking.
Does 348 Roy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Roy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Roy Lane have a pool?
No, 348 Roy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 348 Roy Lane have accessible units?
No, 348 Roy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Roy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Roy Lane has units with dishwashers.

