Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This beautiful home is located in the Keller ISD. The house comes with an open floor plan and plenty of room for friends and family. The master bedroom is spacious and has walk in closets. The master bath has separate shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. The kitchen has a breakfast bar. The back yard comes with a storage house that can house your lawn mower and more. It is also located across from a big park. This house will not last long. Come and see it today!