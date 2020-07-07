All apartments in Keller
333 Gloria Street

333 Gloria Street · No Longer Available
Location

333 Gloria Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely home in quiet neighborhood. Walk to Bear Creek Intermediate School, Keller Pointe, shopping and dining. Centrally located in the heart of Keller. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, skylights and brand new laminate floors. New paint throughout. Charming sunroom-porch with ceiling fans, HVAC, tile floor and large windows in back of home. Kitchen has granite counters, electric cooktop, double ovens, decorative tile backsplash. Extra craft room or office off of laundry room. Large master bedroom with extra long vanity and separate shower room. 2 more bedrooms and bath complete the home. Beautiful back yard fully landscaped with storage shed, covered entertainment area, and garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Gloria Street have any available units?
333 Gloria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Gloria Street have?
Some of 333 Gloria Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Gloria Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 Gloria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Gloria Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 Gloria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 333 Gloria Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 Gloria Street offers parking.
Does 333 Gloria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Gloria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Gloria Street have a pool?
No, 333 Gloria Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 Gloria Street have accessible units?
No, 333 Gloria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Gloria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Gloria Street has units with dishwashers.

