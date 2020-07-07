333 Gloria Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely home in quiet neighborhood. Walk to Bear Creek Intermediate School, Keller Pointe, shopping and dining. Centrally located in the heart of Keller. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, skylights and brand new laminate floors. New paint throughout. Charming sunroom-porch with ceiling fans, HVAC, tile floor and large windows in back of home. Kitchen has granite counters, electric cooktop, double ovens, decorative tile backsplash. Extra craft room or office off of laundry room. Large master bedroom with extra long vanity and separate shower room. 2 more bedrooms and bath complete the home. Beautiful back yard fully landscaped with storage shed, covered entertainment area, and garden.