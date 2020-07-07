All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 329 Huffman.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
329 Huffman
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

329 Huffman

329 Huffman Blf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

329 Huffman Blf, Keller, TX 76248
Saddlebrook Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Room for everyone! This spacious home lies in the heart of Keller and while on a quiet street, is within minutes from all the action. Enter into the grand two story foyer and continue into the dining room and flexible living space. The kitchen features a large island, double ovens, and is open to the light and bright living room. Downstairs is the master suite with bay window and walk in closet, and a secluded 5th bedroom with a full bath, perfect for guests or home office. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, large bath, and an enormous game room overlooking the back yard. Updates include wrought-iron spindles and laminate flooring. Keller ISD!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Refrig stays! Front lawn will be re-sodded in the spring!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Huffman have any available units?
329 Huffman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Huffman have?
Some of 329 Huffman's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Huffman currently offering any rent specials?
329 Huffman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Huffman pet-friendly?
No, 329 Huffman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 329 Huffman offer parking?
Yes, 329 Huffman offers parking.
Does 329 Huffman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Huffman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Huffman have a pool?
No, 329 Huffman does not have a pool.
Does 329 Huffman have accessible units?
No, 329 Huffman does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Huffman have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Huffman does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District