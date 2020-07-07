All apartments in Keller
322 Longview Drive

322 Longview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

322 Longview Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Bloomfield At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Absolutely stunning describes this well cared for 4 bedroom, 3 full bath beauty complete with sparkling in ground pool & spa! Light, bright & open floor plan. Guest bedroom & full bath down. 2nd living area plus master & 2 split bedrooms upstairs. Great island kitchen has granite counters, 5 burner gas cook top, convection oven & wonderful view of the pool. 2 Trane HVAC units, 2 water heaters, wood blinds, iron driveway gate & tinted windows. Backyard is an oasis and offers plenty of room for entertaining. Pool service & HOA included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Longview Drive have any available units?
322 Longview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 Longview Drive have?
Some of 322 Longview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Longview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
322 Longview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Longview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 322 Longview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 322 Longview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 322 Longview Drive offers parking.
Does 322 Longview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Longview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Longview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 322 Longview Drive has a pool.
Does 322 Longview Drive have accessible units?
No, 322 Longview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Longview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Longview Drive has units with dishwashers.

