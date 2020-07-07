322 Longview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Absolutely stunning describes this well cared for 4 bedroom, 3 full bath beauty complete with sparkling in ground pool & spa! Light, bright & open floor plan. Guest bedroom & full bath down. 2nd living area plus master & 2 split bedrooms upstairs. Great island kitchen has granite counters, 5 burner gas cook top, convection oven & wonderful view of the pool. 2 Trane HVAC units, 2 water heaters, wood blinds, iron driveway gate & tinted windows. Backyard is an oasis and offers plenty of room for entertaining. Pool service & HOA included in monthly rent.