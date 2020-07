Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Renovations nearing completion on this spacious 2-2 duplex with a 2 car garage. Updates include all new 2 tone paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring with new carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans, 2 inch blinds. Separate laundry room, spacious closets, corner fireplace and huge covered patio. In the heart of Old Town Keller. Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval. NO fenced yard!