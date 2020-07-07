All apartments in Keller
3025 Crestwater Ridge

3025 Crestwater Ridge
Location

3025 Crestwater Ridge, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxury Home in CARROLL ISD has all the upgrades a discerning tenant would expect! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in a private gated community features a gourmet kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite countertops and oversized cabinets. Large living room has attractive gas fireplace. The windowed study at back of house is perfect for a home office. Master suite features a huge bathroom with separate vanities, walk-in double shower and large walk-in closet! All bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, walk-in closets with easy access to bathrooms. Upgraded wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout the entire home! The refrigerator, washer, dryer, soft water system and security system are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Crestwater Ridge have any available units?
3025 Crestwater Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Crestwater Ridge have?
Some of 3025 Crestwater Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Crestwater Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Crestwater Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Crestwater Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Crestwater Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 3025 Crestwater Ridge offer parking?
No, 3025 Crestwater Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Crestwater Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3025 Crestwater Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Crestwater Ridge have a pool?
No, 3025 Crestwater Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Crestwater Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3025 Crestwater Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Crestwater Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Crestwater Ridge has units with dishwashers.

