3025 Crestwater Ridge

Luxury Home in CARROLL ISD has all the upgrades a discerning tenant would expect! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in a private gated community features a gourmet kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite countertops and oversized cabinets. Large living room has attractive gas fireplace. The windowed study at back of house is perfect for a home office. Master suite features a huge bathroom with separate vanities, walk-in double shower and large walk-in closet! All bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, walk-in closets with easy access to bathrooms. Upgraded wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout the entire home! The refrigerator, washer, dryer, soft water system and security system are all included.