3016 Rolling Wood Lane

Amenities

NEW BUILD in the gated Rolling Wood Addition! Desirable floorplan and incredible attention to detail throughout! The handsome study offers a built-in library wall with rolling ladder, French doors & an abundance of natural light. The gourmet kitchen is a work of art in itself with designer backsplash & lighting, quartz counters, top-of the line appliances, island & farm sink. Perfect for entertaining the oversized living room opens to the kitchen & dining areas with an adjacent media room. The second floor boasts a versatile game room & two bedrooms, each with their own full bath. Outdoor living is a dream year-round thanks to the stone fireplace & outdoor kitchen with built-in grill, undermount sink & fridge!