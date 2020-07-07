All apartments in Keller
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:51 AM

3016 Rolling Wood Lane

3016 Rolling Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Rolling Wood Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
NEW BUILD in the gated Rolling Wood Addition! Desirable floorplan and incredible attention to detail throughout! The handsome study offers a built-in library wall with rolling ladder, French doors & an abundance of natural light. The gourmet kitchen is a work of art in itself with designer backsplash & lighting, quartz counters, top-of the line appliances, island & farm sink. Perfect for entertaining the oversized living room opens to the kitchen & dining areas with an adjacent media room. The second floor boasts a versatile game room & two bedrooms, each with their own full bath. Outdoor living is a dream year-round thanks to the stone fireplace & outdoor kitchen with built-in grill, undermount sink & fridge!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Rolling Wood Lane have any available units?
3016 Rolling Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Rolling Wood Lane have?
Some of 3016 Rolling Wood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Rolling Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Rolling Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Rolling Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Rolling Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 3016 Rolling Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Rolling Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 3016 Rolling Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Rolling Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Rolling Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 3016 Rolling Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Rolling Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3016 Rolling Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Rolling Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Rolling Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.

