Carroll ISD! Gated community features greenbelt and walking trails. Former Model! 4 bed 3 full bath 1.5 story. Energy Star cert. Open concept living at its best. HOA Maintain Front Yard! Home features vaulted ceilings, Hand Scraped Real Hardwoods, Carpet only in bedrooms, SS appliances, WHITE kitchen cabinets, double sinks in 2nd bath. Guest suite upstairs includes a loft and private bath. Minutes from Southlake Town Square, shopping, entertainment. Do not miss this one! See it today!