All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 3005 Crestwater Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
3005 Crestwater Ridge
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:03 AM

3005 Crestwater Ridge

3005 Crestwater Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3005 Crestwater Ridge, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Home in CARROLL ISD has all of the luxury upgrades a discerning tenant would expect! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite countertops and 42 in cabinets. Large living room has attractive gas fireplace with electric ignition. Master suite with balcony access, a huge bathroom with separate vanities, upgraded tub and shower and 140 sq ft walk-in closet! All bedrooms have walk-in closets with easy access to bathrooms. Upgraded wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout the entire home! All bedrooms have 10 ft ceilings! Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay for tenant use! 2nd Floor laundry for maximum convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Crestwater Ridge have any available units?
3005 Crestwater Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Crestwater Ridge have?
Some of 3005 Crestwater Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Crestwater Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Crestwater Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Crestwater Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Crestwater Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 3005 Crestwater Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Crestwater Ridge offers parking.
Does 3005 Crestwater Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 Crestwater Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Crestwater Ridge have a pool?
No, 3005 Crestwater Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Crestwater Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3005 Crestwater Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Crestwater Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Crestwater Ridge has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District