3005 Crestwater Ridge

Luxury Home in CARROLL ISD has all of the luxury upgrades a discerning tenant would expect! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite countertops and 42 in cabinets. Large living room has attractive gas fireplace with electric ignition. Master suite with balcony access, a huge bathroom with separate vanities, upgraded tub and shower and 140 sq ft walk-in closet! All bedrooms have walk-in closets with easy access to bathrooms. Upgraded wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout the entire home! All bedrooms have 10 ft ceilings! Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay for tenant use! 2nd Floor laundry for maximum convenience.