All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 2440 Southern Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
2440 Southern Hills Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:01 AM

2440 Southern Hills Drive

2440 Southern Hills Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2440 Southern Hills Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Rare opportunity to lease this custom luxury home in sought after secluded Southern Hills. Hand scraped wood floors, high ceilings, and attention to detail. Upon entry you will notice the sparkling pool through the large formal living room windows. Master and guest bedroom are on 1st floor. Kitchen has dark wood cabinetry, granite counters, tons of storage. Dual staircases lead to 3 bedrooms up, gameroom and theater. This backyard is an entertainers dream. Saltwater pool and spa on a beautifully landscaped lot, just under an acre. Built in grill, gas fireplace, a separate fire pit and an outdoor misting system will keep you cool in the heat of the summer. Minutes from shopping and entertainment. Keller ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Southern Hills Drive have any available units?
2440 Southern Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Southern Hills Drive have?
Some of 2440 Southern Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Southern Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Southern Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Southern Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Southern Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2440 Southern Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Southern Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2440 Southern Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Southern Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Southern Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2440 Southern Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 2440 Southern Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2440 Southern Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Southern Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Southern Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District