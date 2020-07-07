2440 Southern Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Rare opportunity to lease this custom luxury home in sought after secluded Southern Hills. Hand scraped wood floors, high ceilings, and attention to detail. Upon entry you will notice the sparkling pool through the large formal living room windows. Master and guest bedroom are on 1st floor. Kitchen has dark wood cabinetry, granite counters, tons of storage. Dual staircases lead to 3 bedrooms up, gameroom and theater. This backyard is an entertainers dream. Saltwater pool and spa on a beautifully landscaped lot, just under an acre. Built in grill, gas fireplace, a separate fire pit and an outdoor misting system will keep you cool in the heat of the summer. Minutes from shopping and entertainment. Keller ISD.