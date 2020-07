Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac. Formal living and dining, Large family room with fireplace,open to kichen with granite, ss appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space, center island and breakfast bar. Master and guest room are down. 2 bedrooms and game room are up. Lots of great natural light. Tile in kitchen and wet areas, carpet throughout. Large fenced backyard.