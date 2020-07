Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

BUILT IN 2000 AND SITUATED ON A HUGE, PRIVATE LOT, , THIS BEAUTIFULLY STYLED HOME HAS ALL THE DESIRABLE CONVENIENCES AND AMENITIES YOU DESIRE PLUS THE CHARM OF AN AMAZING DOWNTOWN KELLER LOCATION! ENJOY 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, A 2 CAR GARAGE PLUS LARGE DRIVEWAY. GREAT KELLER ISD SCHOOLS AND IDEALLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF SHOPS, BOUTIQUES, DINING INCLUDING BBQ, STARBUCKS, BRONSON ROCK AND ENTERTAINMENT!