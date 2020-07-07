2207 Graystone Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

This spacious home in located in great Keller School District and close to Sky Ranch Golf Club, Southlake Town centerGrapevine Lake, Grapevine Mills Mall and DFW Airport. New roof and carpet 2017. Hawaiian wood floors, floor to ceiling windows and wood burning FP in the living room. Decorative lighting, archway, and two-story rotunda style entry. The kitchen has double ovens, gas stoves, 2 pantries, spacious counters and cabinets and opens to living, dining area and a backyard with a patio. Extra bedroom downstairs. Master suite boasts high ceilings and an enormous bathroom. Upstairs has a huge game room overlooking entry, 2 bedrooms, two full bathrooms. 3-car front entry garages! Walking distant to school!