Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking media room

Stunning home with fresh carpet, wood floors, granite and remodeled master bath. Superb floor plan, game room and media room, formals and family living with downstairs master, executive study with custom built-ins, kitchen open to breakfast and major living spaces. Multiple living areas up. New HVAC installed this week. This home won't last long so call today for a private showing! Pets on a case by case basis.