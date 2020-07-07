All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2205 Frio Drive

2205 Frio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Frio Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
media room
THE ENVY OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD! This true Texas charmer leaves no detail undone. You'll adore the gorgeous decorative lighting and fixtures throughout the entire home, as well as the custom architectural details. This sparkling clean home is ready for it's next family gathering in it's open concept layout, with expansive ceilings in living room, incredible gourmet kitchen and sprawling stone porch in the backyard complete with firepit! Your luxury master retreat is truly the sanctuary you deserve at the end of a long day as well, and the kids and guests will love the huge theater and playroom with wet bar. This is such an amazing opportunity - do not wait! Call me today for your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Frio Drive have any available units?
2205 Frio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Frio Drive have?
Some of 2205 Frio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Frio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Frio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Frio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Frio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2205 Frio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Frio Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 Frio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Frio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Frio Drive have a pool?
No, 2205 Frio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Frio Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Frio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Frio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Frio Drive has units with dishwashers.

