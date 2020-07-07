2205 Frio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage media room

THE ENVY OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD! This true Texas charmer leaves no detail undone. You'll adore the gorgeous decorative lighting and fixtures throughout the entire home, as well as the custom architectural details. This sparkling clean home is ready for it's next family gathering in it's open concept layout, with expansive ceilings in living room, incredible gourmet kitchen and sprawling stone porch in the backyard complete with firepit! Your luxury master retreat is truly the sanctuary you deserve at the end of a long day as well, and the kids and guests will love the huge theater and playroom with wet bar. This is such an amazing opportunity - do not wait! Call me today for your private tour!