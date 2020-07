Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

This spacious family home with stone and brick facade offers four bedrooms, formal living and dining areas, game room, kitchen with oak cabinets, tile counters, island, large breakfast nook with window seat, utility with cabinets, and two car garage. Amenities include large covered porch with cedar beam, iron spindles on staircase, and nice trim-molding. Large master suite offers tiled shower and jetted tub. Carpet, new first level floors and newer paint completed in November 2018.