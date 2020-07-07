All apartments in Keller
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:57 PM

220 Huffman Bluff

220 Huffman Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

220 Huffman Bluff, Keller, TX 76248
Saddlebrook Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning home in Keller’s Saddlebrook neighborhood with POOL and arbor, perfect for enjoying the Texas summer! Exquisite finishes, hardwood floors and soaring ceilings makes this home grand. Kitchen is open to living and features granite, island, double ovens, induction cooktop and TONS of natural light. Family room has awesome view, nice built-ins and beautiful fireplace. Master bedroom features backyard view and cozy fireplace. TWO bedrooms down, TWO bedrooms up. Upstairs bath features double vanities making for peaceful sharing! HUGE gameroom or media room is up making extra living space. Backyard features nice grassy area as well as covered and uncovered patios. Pool and lawn service are INCLUDED. No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Huffman Bluff have any available units?
220 Huffman Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Huffman Bluff have?
Some of 220 Huffman Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Huffman Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
220 Huffman Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Huffman Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 220 Huffman Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 220 Huffman Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 220 Huffman Bluff offers parking.
Does 220 Huffman Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Huffman Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Huffman Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 220 Huffman Bluff has a pool.
Does 220 Huffman Bluff have accessible units?
No, 220 Huffman Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Huffman Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Huffman Bluff has units with dishwashers.

