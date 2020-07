Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful updated single family home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath rooms, jetted tub in master, gas starter wood burning fireplace, and hard wood floors through out. This home is in walking distance to Bear Creek Park, and is in the center of Keller. This is truly a MUST see house for anyone looking to lease.

Owner is very interested in a 2 year lease.