Keller, TX
218 Meadowbrook Lane
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

218 Meadowbrook Lane

218 Meadowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

218 Meadowbrook Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Better Hurry.. priced under market for Quick lease and ASAP move in.. you can be moved in before the Holidays!!… Fully updated and also upgraded!! Split Bedroom arrangement... Nice size backyard.. Walking distance to ALL schools!!! Keller High School and Keller Middle school.. Walking distance to Library.. VERY nice ! Almost 1800 sq. ft.… room measurements approximate. Granite countertops..New appliances.. Flooring is awesome... Look at photos..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
218 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 218 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
218 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Meadowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 218 Meadowbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 218 Meadowbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 218 Meadowbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 218 Meadowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Meadowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 218 Meadowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 218 Meadowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 218 Meadowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Meadowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Meadowbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

