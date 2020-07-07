Better Hurry.. priced under market for Quick lease and ASAP move in.. you can be moved in before the Holidays!!… Fully updated and also upgraded!! Split Bedroom arrangement... Nice size backyard.. Walking distance to ALL schools!!! Keller High School and Keller Middle school.. Walking distance to Library.. VERY nice ! Almost 1800 sq. ft.… room measurements approximate. Granite countertops..New appliances.. Flooring is awesome... Look at photos..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
218 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 218 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
218 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.