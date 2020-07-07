All apartments in Keller
214 Cutting Horse Lane
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

214 Cutting Horse Lane

214 Cutting Horse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

214 Cutting Horse Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This stunning home is move-in ready, and won't last long! Gorgeous entry into the living room with brick fireplace and bay window, attached to the dining with french doors leading to the backyard. Enjoy the amazing covered patio, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing around the well-maintained landscaping. Kitchen features lighter brown cabinetry with a built in wine rack above the included refrigerator. Vaulted ceilings throughout the second story, giving a bight and airy feel, lots of storage and lots of beautiful natural light. Welcome HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Cutting Horse Lane have any available units?
214 Cutting Horse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Cutting Horse Lane have?
Some of 214 Cutting Horse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Cutting Horse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
214 Cutting Horse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Cutting Horse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 214 Cutting Horse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 214 Cutting Horse Lane offer parking?
No, 214 Cutting Horse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 214 Cutting Horse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Cutting Horse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Cutting Horse Lane have a pool?
No, 214 Cutting Horse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 214 Cutting Horse Lane have accessible units?
No, 214 Cutting Horse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Cutting Horse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Cutting Horse Lane has units with dishwashers.

