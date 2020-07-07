214 Cutting Horse Lane

Amenities

This stunning home is move-in ready, and won't last long! Gorgeous entry into the living room with brick fireplace and bay window, attached to the dining with french doors leading to the backyard. Enjoy the amazing covered patio, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing around the well-maintained landscaping. Kitchen features lighter brown cabinetry with a built in wine rack above the included refrigerator. Vaulted ceilings throughout the second story, giving a bight and airy feel, lots of storage and lots of beautiful natural light. Welcome HOME!