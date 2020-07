Amenities

New granite counter tops in the kitchen and hall way bathroom, new paint, new appliances, kitchen and bathrooms updates, large covered patio, tankless water heater, etc. Large master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Large covered patio in backyard. Well maintained inside and out, featuring open layout, hardwood floors, crown molding and bay window. Home located near Indian Spring Middle School and retail.