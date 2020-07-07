2126 Stoneridge Drive

Amenities

Large 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas (or office space) on a corner lot with large privacy fenced back yard. Laminate/tile flooring downstairs throughout, second living with all bedrooms upstairs & new carpet installed July 2019. Oversized master bedroom, separate tub & shower plus dual master closets. Owner prefers no pets but may consider 1 small one with approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1635.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.