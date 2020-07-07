All apartments in Keller
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:15 PM

2126 Stoneridge Drive

2126 Stoneridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2126 Stoneridge Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas (or office space) on a corner lot with large privacy fenced back yard. Laminate/tile flooring downstairs throughout, second living with all bedrooms upstairs & new carpet installed July 2019. Oversized master bedroom, separate tub & shower plus dual master closets. Owner prefers no pets but may consider 1 small one with approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1635.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Stoneridge Drive have any available units?
2126 Stoneridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 2126 Stoneridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Stoneridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Stoneridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 Stoneridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2126 Stoneridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2126 Stoneridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2126 Stoneridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Stoneridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Stoneridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2126 Stoneridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Stoneridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2126 Stoneridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Stoneridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 Stoneridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 Stoneridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2126 Stoneridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

