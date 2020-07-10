All apartments in Keller
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:03 AM

2126 Ridgecliff Dr

2126 Ridgecliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2126 Ridgecliff Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Keller ISD - Property Id: 265217

Come see this lovely home 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom never rented before. Keller ISD:Willis Lane Elementary School Indian Springs Middle School, Keller High School Granite kitchen counters, gas fireplace, huge separate master bedroom, walk in closet. Private backyard with covered patio. Won't last long. Viewing will be every Saturday and Sunday. Available for immediate lease, credit score 700 and above. small pets ok.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265217
Property Id 265217

(RLNE5722534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Ridgecliff Dr have any available units?
2126 Ridgecliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 Ridgecliff Dr have?
Some of 2126 Ridgecliff Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 Ridgecliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Ridgecliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Ridgecliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 Ridgecliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2126 Ridgecliff Dr offer parking?
No, 2126 Ridgecliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2126 Ridgecliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Ridgecliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Ridgecliff Dr have a pool?
No, 2126 Ridgecliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Ridgecliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 2126 Ridgecliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Ridgecliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 Ridgecliff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

