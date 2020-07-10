2126 Ridgecliff Dr

Amenities

Come see this lovely home 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom never rented before. Keller ISD:Willis Lane Elementary School Indian Springs Middle School, Keller High School Granite kitchen counters, gas fireplace, huge separate master bedroom, walk in closet. Private backyard with covered patio. Won't last long. Viewing will be every Saturday and Sunday. Available for immediate lease, credit score 700 and above. small pets ok.

