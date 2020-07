Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated beautiful one story home in the heart of Keller. Updates include ss appliances, newish frig, granite in kitchen and master bath, laminate flooring (no carpet), open floor plan, stone fireplace, and beautiful park like backyard complete with covered deck, sprinkler system and storage shed. Walk to Bear Creek Park and Bear Creek Intermediate School. This home is immaculate and ready to show.