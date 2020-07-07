All apartments in Keller
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:57 PM

2112 Serene Court

2112 Serene Court · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Serene Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
Serene Villas of Keller is a one cul-de-sac street with beautifully built homes. Many energy efficient features including Radiant Barrier! Hand-scraped hardwood flooring flows throughout the downstairs living areas and Master Bedroom. The large Family Room has a beautiful gas log fireplace and is open to the Eat-in Kitchen boasting a gas range, stainless steel appliances, island, and granite countertops. Private Study. Plenty of windows overlook the low maintenance backyard! Upstairs has 3 carpeted bedrooms, built-in desk area, Gameroom, and Media Room with wet bar. Large covered patio and yard space for kids and pets. This truly is a lovely home for the money.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Serene Court have any available units?
2112 Serene Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Serene Court have?
Some of 2112 Serene Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Serene Court currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Serene Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Serene Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Serene Court is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Serene Court offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Serene Court offers parking.
Does 2112 Serene Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Serene Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Serene Court have a pool?
No, 2112 Serene Court does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Serene Court have accessible units?
No, 2112 Serene Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Serene Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Serene Court has units with dishwashers.

