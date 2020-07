Amenities

Nice 2 story home in Keller ISD! Gorgeous updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook that opens up into the living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy wood burning fireplace. Tons of natural light. Master room located on first floor with double vanity, beautiful tiled stand up shower, deep closet and garden tub. 2 bedrooms and a full bath located upstairs.