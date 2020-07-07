All apartments in Keller
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:19 AM

2097 Bronco Lane

2097 Bronco Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2097 Bronco Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in Keller ISD! If you are looking for a super clean, updated, move in ready home this is the one! Walking distance to schools and shopping and dining. New carpet, wood look floors, granite counter tops, new HVAC, and the list goes on! Open living room & dining room with tall ceilings. Nice backyard with extended deck that is perfect for entertaining under the shade trees! With all of the updates you'll feel like you are living in a brand new home. One of the larger homes in the area at over 1800 square feet. Don't delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2097 Bronco Lane have any available units?
2097 Bronco Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2097 Bronco Lane have?
Some of 2097 Bronco Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2097 Bronco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2097 Bronco Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2097 Bronco Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2097 Bronco Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2097 Bronco Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2097 Bronco Lane offers parking.
Does 2097 Bronco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2097 Bronco Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2097 Bronco Lane have a pool?
No, 2097 Bronco Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2097 Bronco Lane have accessible units?
No, 2097 Bronco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2097 Bronco Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2097 Bronco Lane has units with dishwashers.

