2097 Bronco Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in Keller ISD! If you are looking for a super clean, updated, move in ready home this is the one! Walking distance to schools and shopping and dining. New carpet, wood look floors, granite counter tops, new HVAC, and the list goes on! Open living room & dining room with tall ceilings. Nice backyard with extended deck that is perfect for entertaining under the shade trees! With all of the updates you'll feel like you are living in a brand new home. One of the larger homes in the area at over 1800 square feet. Don't delay!