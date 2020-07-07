All apartments in Keller
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

2081 Bronco Lane

2081 Bronco Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2081 Bronco Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Great Location walking distance to restaurants & retail stores. Desirable Keller ISD - Open floor plan with high vaulted ceiling in main area. Kitchen features new granite counters, electric range and tile back splash. New bright decorative light fixtures throughout, plus natural light from huge windows. Designer wood-look tile floors, tile in bathrooms, and carpet in bedrooms. Master-bath boast double sinks and jacuzzi tub. Secondary bath in the hall way with on-suite to front bedroom. Updates throughout, a wood deck off the covered patio and spacious backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

