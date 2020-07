Amenities

Beautiful well maintained home on the west side of 377 zoned to Keller ISD superior rated schools, including 10 Willis Lane Elementary. Recently updated granite throughout and stainless steel appliances. New tile in common areas, new carpet in bedrooms, and new paint. The spacious backyard is accessible from the living and master bedroom. This charming neighborhood is walking distance from restaurants, retail, sprouts and target. Must see!