2013 Preston Brook Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool media room

This majestic home located on over a third of an acre in a gated secure neighborhood.This terrific home offers features for everyone in the family.The grand entrance with its soaring ceilings creates a terrific back drop to the formal areas The cozy study could also be a 5th bedroom. A gourmet kitchen with an oversize island, is open to a large cozy family room with a view of the huge back yard and pool. Unique split guest room with private bath.The upstairs is perfect for the growing family. Up stairs are 2 bedrooms, a game room, a unique children's study area and acoustically designed media room.This family community is close to pools, parks and trails. Walk to elementary school in Kellers top rated schools.