Keller, TX
2013 Preston Brook Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:18 PM

2013 Preston Brook Drive

2013 Preston Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Preston Brook Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
This majestic home located on over a third of an acre in a gated secure neighborhood.This terrific home offers features for everyone in the family.The grand entrance with its soaring ceilings creates a terrific back drop to the formal areas The cozy study could also be a 5th bedroom. A gourmet kitchen with an oversize island, is open to a large cozy family room with a view of the huge back yard and pool. Unique split guest room with private bath.The upstairs is perfect for the growing family. Up stairs are 2 bedrooms, a game room, a unique children's study area and acoustically designed media room.This family community is close to pools, parks and trails. Walk to elementary school in Kellers top rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Preston Brook Drive have any available units?
2013 Preston Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Preston Brook Drive have?
Some of 2013 Preston Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Preston Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Preston Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Preston Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Preston Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2013 Preston Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 2013 Preston Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2013 Preston Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Preston Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Preston Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Preston Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 2013 Preston Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2013 Preston Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Preston Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Preston Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

