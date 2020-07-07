All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1849 Pearson Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1849 Pearson Crossing
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1849 Pearson Crossing

1849 Pearson Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1849 Pearson Crossing, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Exquisite custom home on nearly an acre in a prime location influence by affluent design. The recently updated estate entails luxury finish-out throughout that boast oversized rooms with no details spared. Chef's dream kitchen offers Viking appliances and features Carrara marble counters. Master down and three bedrooms up. Gameroom up and a bonus media room that can easily be converted into 5th bedroom. The inviting bright and traditional floorplan overlooks an oversized lush yard with room for endless landscape,oversized cabana with outdoor kitchen,fire pit,resort style pool and spa, exterior bathroom and a sports court.This estate is designed to both entertain and-or escape to your private retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 Pearson Crossing have any available units?
1849 Pearson Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1849 Pearson Crossing have?
Some of 1849 Pearson Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 Pearson Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Pearson Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Pearson Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 1849 Pearson Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1849 Pearson Crossing offer parking?
No, 1849 Pearson Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 1849 Pearson Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Pearson Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Pearson Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 1849 Pearson Crossing has a pool.
Does 1849 Pearson Crossing have accessible units?
No, 1849 Pearson Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Pearson Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1849 Pearson Crossing has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District