All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1821 Goldenrod Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1821 Goldenrod Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:25 AM

1821 Goldenrod Lane

1821 Goldenrod Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1821 Goldenrod Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Find your dream home in the middle of your lease? This house is offering flexible lease options. This family friendly neighborhood has quick access to the highway. You will be the second person to ever occupy this immaculate home. Want privacy?? You are in good hands, this home has two separate living quarters. Guest bedroom, study, kids room on one side of the house and the master on the other end of the home. Custom pool and patio, fully finished garage, close proximity to the airport and Southlake. Come check this home out! This will not be on for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Goldenrod Lane have any available units?
1821 Goldenrod Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Goldenrod Lane have?
Some of 1821 Goldenrod Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Goldenrod Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Goldenrod Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Goldenrod Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Goldenrod Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1821 Goldenrod Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Goldenrod Lane offers parking.
Does 1821 Goldenrod Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Goldenrod Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Goldenrod Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1821 Goldenrod Lane has a pool.
Does 1821 Goldenrod Lane have accessible units?
No, 1821 Goldenrod Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Goldenrod Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Goldenrod Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District