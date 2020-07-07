1821 Goldenrod Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Find your dream home in the middle of your lease? This house is offering flexible lease options. This family friendly neighborhood has quick access to the highway. You will be the second person to ever occupy this immaculate home. Want privacy?? You are in good hands, this home has two separate living quarters. Guest bedroom, study, kids room on one side of the house and the master on the other end of the home. Custom pool and patio, fully finished garage, close proximity to the airport and Southlake. Come check this home out! This will not be on for long.